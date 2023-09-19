From ‘The War Room’ to Romania, what’s Andrew Tate’s appeal?

Disgraced influencer Andrew Tate faces criminal charges, but young men are still looking to him for inspiration.

Andrew Tate is a self-proclaimed sexist and disgraced social media influencer currently facing criminal charges in Romania. He currently has 7.8 followers on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, and has billions of views on TikTok. Tate and his brother face charges of organised crime, human trafficking and rape, but his young fans continue to support and buy into his brand of toxic masculinity. So what does Andrew Tate’s appeal in Romania say about where the phenomenon could lead next?

In this episode:

Radu Stochita (@stochita_radu), Freelance journalist in Romania

For more:

As he awaits trial, Andrew Tate continues to influence Romanian boys

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sonia Bhagat, with Chloe K Li and our host Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebooko