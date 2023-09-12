Luis Rubiales resignation: What next for women’s football in Spain?

Head of the Spanish football federation, Luis Rubiales has resigned. But players continue to fight for proper treatment.

Spain won a historic victory at the Women’s World Cup, the first time the women’s team brought home the trophy. But in the weeks since, there’s been nothing but controversy. On Sunday, that culminated in a highly publicised resignation from head of the Spanish football federation, Luis Rubiales. Calls for him to resign first started after he gave an unwanted kiss to player Jenni Hermoso at the World Cup. Now, with all eyes on Spanish football, how much further can Spain’s female football players get to scoring proper treatment?

