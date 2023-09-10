Podcast, The Take
News|Earthquakes

The first 24 hours after Morocco’s earthquake

What happened in the immediate aftermath of Morocco’s deadly earthquake?

People comfort each other while digging graves for victims of the earthquake near Marrakesh
People comfort each other while digging graves for victims of the earthquake, in Ouargane village, near Marrakesh, Morocco, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Published On 10 Sep 2023

When a deadly earthquake struck Morocco, Mosa’ab Elshamy, a photographer for the Associated Press, was shaken out of bed. Moments later, he was taking pictures. A few hours after that, he was in the High Atlas Mountains, near the epicentre of the quake. He described survivors lifting toppled buildings by hand, trying to rescue who they could. So what else happened in those first 24 crucial hours after the quake, and what will happen next?

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Zeina Badr and our host Malika Bilal. Zeina Badr fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook

Source: Al Jazeera