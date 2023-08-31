What do Russians think of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death?

In Russia, Yevgeny Prigozhin is a polarizing figure. On Tuesday, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group was quietly buried in a private ceremony on the outskirts of St Petersburg. A plane crash north of Moscow last week killed Prigozhin and much of the leadership of the Wagner Group. Since then, theories about what happened abound. So what do Russians think about Prigozhin now, and what does his death mean for Putin’s hold on power?

In this episode:

Niko Vorobyov (@Narco_Polo420), freelance journalist and author

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Fahrinisa Campana and Amy Walters with Kevin Hirten, in for host Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan and Zaina Badr fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera AlDosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook