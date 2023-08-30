Imran Khan’s court turmoil continues

It has been a busy week for Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan as his legal fortunes hang in the balance again. On Tuesday, one conviction was suspended – but he was not released from prison because, on Wednesday, he is due in a special court in a case with national security implications. So, with everything up in the air, does the suspension signal a change in Khan’s political fate – or how long will he be in jail?

In this episode:

Abid Hussain (@abidhussayn), Al Jazeera English digital correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sonia Bhagat with Chloe K. Li and our host Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera AlDosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook