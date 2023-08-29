How will the Fukushima water release affect the Pacific?

Protesters around the Pacific have been out in force against the release of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean. On August 24, Japan began the disposal of water used for cooling in the years since the meltdown of three power plant reactors. It has been 12 years since an earthquake triggered a devastating tsunami that killed thousands and set off the meltdown. Now, critics say this latest plan is making it even harder to heal old wounds. So how will this wastewater release affect the people who rely on the Pacific?

In this episode:

Hanako Montgomery (@HanakoMontgome1), freelance reporter

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sonia Bhagat with Chloe K. Li and our host Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera AlDosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

