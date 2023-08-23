Inside the Boy Scouts of America sex abuse scandal

It is known as one of the largest sexual abuse scandals in US history. More than 82,000 men came forward, all claiming to have faced abuse during their time in the Boy Scouts of America. In April, the Boy Scouts of America exited bankruptcy, meaning it is meant to begin distributing compensation to abuse survivors. Al Jazeera investigated one of the worst cases of the abuses, in the state of Arkansas, with a charismatic scout master who eventually went to prison for life.

Josh Rushing (@joshrushing), senior correspondent, Fault Lines

Watch the Fault Lines documentary Scout Master: One of the largest sex abuse scandals in US history here.

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan and our host Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera AlDosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

