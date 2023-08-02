Podcast, The Take
Is deep-sea mining the Pacific Ocean a green energy dilemma?

An aerial picture shows the Diamonds Sea Mining vessel MAFUTA from Debmarine, a joint venture between Diamonds Mining Giant De Beers and the Namibian Government on June 25, 2017 in waters outside Oranjemund.
Published On 2 Aug 2023

Resource companies and island nations are scouring the Pacific Ocean for untapped minerals. Trillions of rocks on the seabed contain metals that could power electric cars and green energy making us less reliant on fossil fuels. The Cook Islands believes deep-sea mining could contribute to the fight against climate change and end the country’s economic dependence on tourism. But environmentalists say extracting minerals beneath the ocean’s surface could be catastrophic for fragile marine ecosystems the scientific world knows little about.

