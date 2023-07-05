Why is the giraffe facing a silent extinction?

Despite being the world’s tallest mammal, the giraffe faces falling numbers overlooked by most conservation efforts.

There are now fewer giraffes in Africa than elephants or gorillas. The world’s tallest mammal has been listed as a vulnerable species since 2016. It’s already extinct in seven countries. Yet few people realise that this beloved staple of the savannah is in peril. Wildlife conservation has been gaining momentum, with celebrity advocates and global campaigns. But the giraffe’s struggles have failed to stand out and attract the world’s attention.

