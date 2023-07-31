The Russia-Ukraine grain deal is over. Who gains?

Russia has bombed grain stores in Ukraine and pulled out of a deal that had allowed safe passage of food exports through the Black Sea. Ukraine is a major exporter of grains, and the deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last year, kept people fed all over the world. The International Rescue Committee called the initiative a “lifeline for the 79 countries and 349 million people on the front line of food insecurity”. So how will the end of the deal affect them?

