The Russia-Ukraine grain deal is over. Who gains?
Russia has bombed grain stores in Ukraine and pulled out of a deal that had allowed safe passage of food exports through the Black Sea. Ukraine is a major exporter of grains, and the deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last year, kept people fed all over the world. The International Rescue Committee called the initiative a “lifeline for the 79 countries and 349 million people on the front line of food insecurity”. So how will the end of the deal affect them?
In this episode:
- James Bays (@baysontheroad), Al Jazeera diplomatic editor
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, David Enders and our host Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera AlDosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
Connect with us: