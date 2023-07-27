Why is Tupac Shakur’s murder investigation being revived?

Rap artist Tupac Shakur died in 1996, after being shot in the chest on the Las Vegas Strip. For almost 30 years, the case has gone cold; police said there were no witnesses willing to come forward. Now, police are set to present evidence to a grand jury, after raiding a house belonging to Duane Keith Davis, known as Keefe D, Tupac’s lyrics criticising police and his family’s background in the Black Panther Party may be reasons why the investigation stalled. But why revisit the case now?

Santi Elijah Holley (@SantiHolley), author of An Amerikan Family: The Shakurs and the Nation They Created

