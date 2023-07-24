Podcast, The Take
News|Protests

What’s behind the Kenya protests?

Supporters of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, participate in an anti-government protest against the imposition of tax hikes by the government in Nairobi, Kenya.
Supporters of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance participate in an anti-government protest against the imposition of tax hikes by the government in Nairobi, Kenya, July 21, 2023 [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
Published On 24 Jul 2023

Protesters have taken to the streets in Kenya to decry the end of subsidies and rising taxes as the country’s debt crisis looms. These protests were called for by the opposition parties, including former presidential candidate Raila Odinga. Odinga’s followers believe last year’s election was rigged against him, furthering mistrust in the current government led by President William Ruto. The police response to the protests has been harsh, killing at least 20 protesters this month and injuring hundreds.

In this episode: 

  • Immaculate Akello (@iakello), freelance journalist

