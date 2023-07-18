Why are Venezuelan refugees disappearing in Colombia?

Nestor Pena was last seen leaving his construction job in the Colombian city of Tulua to meet some friends for lunch. He left behind all his personal belongings, and no one has seen him since. Since 2015, more than 1,500 Venezuelans have vanished just like Nestor did, with only a fraction of the cases being resolved. The lack of access to justice compounds the challenges the families left in anguish face.

