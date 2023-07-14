Major League Cricket takes a big swing at the US

Cricket is one of the world’s most popular sports. Will a new league help it finally catch on in the US?

Cricket has been estimated to have 2.5 billion fans worldwide, but it has struggled to win over the United States. But a new professional league is trying to change that: Major League Cricket. Featuring six teams and some heavy-hitting investors, its inaugural season starts this week. Immigrants from cricket-loving countries might already be on board, and MLC is looking to convert fans from American football, basketball and baseball.

