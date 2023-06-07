The sexual assault case behind Senegal’s unrest

Senegal, a beacon of stability and democracy in West Africa, has been rocked by deadly protests.

Clashes erupted in Senegal after opposition figure Ousmane Sonko was sentenced to two years in prison on June 1. He was accused of raping a woman who worked in a massage parlor; the court cleared Sonko of rape but found him guilty of a separate offence – immoral behaviour towards individuals younger than 21. Sonko’s supporters have reacted with violent protests in the streets and at least 15 people have died. They claim charges against Sonko are a ploy to prevent him from running in the 2024 presidential elections.

