Travel influencers are flocking to Syria – but at what cost?

They say they’re there for culture. But are travel influencers in Syria crossing an ethical line?

Syria’s war continues, but that in the video blogs of travel influencers. In recent years, a wave of travel vloggers have gone on trips to Syria, organized and facilitated by the Syrian government. Many of the influencers say they are apolitical, but critics say they help the Syrian government whitewash war crimes and present a picture that Syria is fully moved on from the war. So are travel influencers in Syria breaching an ethical line?

Mohammad Al Abdallah, (@mohammad_syria) executive director, Syria Justice and Accountability Centre

