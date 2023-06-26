What does an uprooted garden say about Egypt’s future?

Egypt’s government is building a new future for Cairo – but at what cost to the people?

Whether the motive is politics or profit, Cairo is in the midst of a construction boom that threatens what was already a commodity in short supply in Egypt — public and green spaces. Megaprojects such as a new capital city set to open this year have also severely strained the country’s budget and created the possibility that Egypt will default on its foreign debt. When Omar Etman went to stay with his grandmother in Cairo in 2021, he was surprised by the changes he found — some small, some massive.

