Why Biden is rolling out the red carpet for India’s Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is joining the ranks of Benjamin Netanyahu, Nelson Mandela, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Winston Churchill and Yitzhak Rabin – the only other world leaders to have addressed the US Congress twice. It is part of his state visit to the United States, which is being hailed as a major moment for the India-US relationship with key defence and technology deals expected. Although the relationship is often framed as one between the world’s oldest and biggest democracies, rights groups and activists point out that India under Modi has seen shrinking space for minorities, civil society, press freedom and dissent. So what exactly is driving the relationship between the US and India?

Milan Vaishnav (@MilanV), director of the Carnegie Endowment for National Peace South Asia

