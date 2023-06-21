Questions remain after Greece boat disaster

Hundreds of people lost their lives crossing the Mediterranean last week. Why wasn’t more done to save them?

It may be the worst-ever shipwreck for refugees crossing the Mediterranean. Approximately 750 people seeking refuge in Europe were packed onto a boat that left from eastern Libya. The trouble started 120 kilometeres from the Greek shore. Questions have remained over the role of the Greek coastguard in the incident and why those on board were not rescued sooner. In the past, Greek authorities have been accused of pushing back boats at sea. This tragedy has followed a year when more refugees died on Middle East and North African migration routes than at any other time in the past five years. But is the world prepared to do anything about it?

In this episode:

John Psaropoulos (@JTPsaropoulos), independent journalist based in Athens

