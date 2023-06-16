Trump, the indictments and his election campaign

Donald Trump becomes the first US president to face federal criminal charges after being arraigned in Miami.

As the number of indictments against former US President Donald Trump grows, so do the questions from the United States and around the world about how Trump is managing these cases along with his 2024 election campaign. If he is elected president again, he could claim immunity or pardon himself. But if he loses the campaign and the case, he could face prison for life. And in the meantime, what does this unprecedented legal battle mean for the US and how it is seen by the world?

