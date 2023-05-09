How AI factors into Hollywood writers strike

The Take examines why US writers in Hollywood want AI to be regulated.

TV and film writers in the US – 11,500 of them – have walked off their jobs for the first time in 15 years. On May 2, their negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke down. One of the bargaining points: the role of AI in writing scripts. The Writers Guild wants to put regulations on artificial intelligence into their members’ contract, and they say the studios have turned them down – leading to the question of how studios envision future writers rooms. The Take explores the balance of power between writers and studios.

John August (@johnaugust), screenwriter and member of the Writers Guild of America negotiating committee

