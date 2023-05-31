Is the four-day week the future of work?

Trials have shown that more flexible work hours benefit employees and companies. But not everyone is ready to sign up.

Are we on the verge of another workplace revolution? It’s possible to work fewer hours and keep the same level of pay and productivity, according to results of the largest-ever trial of a four-day workweek held in the United Kingdom. Traditional work routines were upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, and there’s increased demand for more flexible schedules. But in many parts of the world, even a five-day week is a luxury. So can a four-day workweek work for everyone?

In this episode:

Juliet Schor (@JulietSchor) sociology professor at Boston College and lead researcher, 4-Day Week Global

Wen Fan, associate professor at Boston College and researcher, 4-Day Week Global

Kıvanç Eliaçık (@Diskinsesi) international director for the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey (DISK)

Ignacia López, Chilean labour lawyer

Jaya Dass (@Randstad_SG) managing director of permanent recruitment in Asia Pacific at Randstad

Episode credits:

Connect with us:

