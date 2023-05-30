Sudan’s doctors battle to keep people alive

The Take speaks to Khartoum-based Dr Ahmed Omer about the threats to medical professionals there.

Fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group, has rocked Sudan for six weeks now. The doctors expected to treat the wounded are dealing with crisis after crisis. Supplies are limited, and many hospitals that have survived gunfire and shelling are reported to have become military outposts. Doctors also say they face harassment campaigns based on their past political activity. Only a handful of hospitals remain open across the country. The Take hears how medical staff in Sudan are organising themselves and keeping people alive through the chaos.

