Bakhmut is in ruins. What’s next for Ukraine?

The fight in Bakhmut may be a turning point in the war.

Will the war in Ukraine hinge on Bakhmut? It has been almost one year since the fight for the town began. Now, Russia state media is finally claiming victory in the battle, but Ukrainian military officials say the war may soon turn. Newly supplied by NATO countries, Ukraine is preparing for a counteroffensive that might strike a territory at the heart of Russia’s interests. As for Bakhmut, which was largely captured by Russian mercenaries with the Wagner Group, they will be withdrawing – leaving the Russian military to take their place. So what’s next for Ukraine?

Mansur Mirovalev (@mirovalev), journalist covering Ukraine for Al Jazeera

Charles Stratford (@stratfordch), Al Jazeera correspondent

