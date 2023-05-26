Will Spanish football tackle its racism problem?

Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr is speaking out after racist attacks this season. Will La Liga take action?

Vinicius Junior, a star footballer for Real Madrid, says Spain’s top league “now belongs to racists”. The Afro-Brazilian player’s declaration comes after a match in which opposing fans from Valencia were filmed chanting the racial epithet “monkey” at him after an altercation on the pitch. This is not the first time Vinicius has been targeted by racial abuse this season, and he has called out Spain’s La Liga for being complicit. Will this latest incident prompt the league to act?

