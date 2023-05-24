In the US election, will Ron DeSantis ‘Make America Florida’?

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has promised to bring the blueprint of the state to a national scale.

The battle for the 2024 US election is heating up – and the biggest challenger to former president Donald Trump seems to be Ron DeSantis. He is the current governor of Florida, a key battleground in nationwide elections. Time and time again, he has promised to bring the blueprint of what he has accomplished in Florida to the national scale. He gained national notice when he lifted COVID-19 regulations earlier than most other US states. As governor, he has also made sweeping changes to education and immigration, as well as feuded with the Disney Corporation. With a formal campaign announcement expected this week, does he have a chance against former President Trump?

In this episode:

Michael Kruse (@michaelkruse), senior staff writer at Politico

Mansoor Adayfi (@mansooradayfi), author and former Guantanamo prisoner

