What does a tightened US-Canada border mean for asylum seekers?

It’s not just the southern United States border that’s changed policy this year – it’s also happening at the border with Canada. For decades, border crossings like Roxham Road near Quebec have allowed migrants to enter Canada from the US to seek asylum. In March, the two countries extended a deal known as the Safe Third Country Agreement, which allows Canada to send asylum seekers back to the US. The deal had previously only applied to official border points. So what will a harder border mean for Canada, and for the people trying to get there?

In this episode:

Naqib Sarwary (@SarwaryNaqib), Philanthropy officer, Amnesty International Canada, and Afghan refugee

Alex Neve (@AlexNeve24), Former secretary-general, Amnesty International Canada

