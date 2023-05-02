The journey out of Sudan

The way out of Sudan right now is long and dangerous, and hundreds of thousands of people are on the journey. Nisrin Elamin and her family, including her father, who’s approaching 90, were among those escaping the violence after two weeks of fighting between the Sudanese armed forces and the powerful paramilitary known as the Rapid Support Forces. The situation at Sudan’s borders is dire, but inside the country, there are widespread shortages, and the violence threatens to increase. Nisrin tells us her story of leaving Sudan and her worries for the family she left behind.

In this episode:

Nisrin Elamin (@minlayla77), assistant professor of anthropology at the University of Toronto

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters with Chloe K Li and our host, Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

