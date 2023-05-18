The US-Mexico border in a post-Title 42 world

The Take looks at what the end of the controversial border policy means for migration across the US southern border.

It’s a new era for US migration. The controversial policy known as Title 42 expired last week after three years. It allowed border authorities to reject people looking to seek asylum in the US on the spot and turn them back, on the grounds that they might be carrying COVID-19. The end of Title 42 has many expecting an increase in migration in the next few months, under the belief that it will now be easier for people to seek asylum in the US. But others believe the policy replacing Title 42 will actually be stricter. So what does the end of Title 42 actually mean for people trying to get asylum in the United States?

