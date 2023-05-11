One year after Al Jazeera reporter was shot dead by the Israeli army, the search for justice goes on.

It’s been one year since Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed while doing her job. Independent investigations have found it was Israeli forces who shot her. After Israeli and United States investigations found the killing was unintentional, Shireen’s family and colleagues continued to call for an independent probe. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation announced it was launching one in November, but it’s unclear where that stands. What has happened to the investigation, and will there ever be justice for Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing?

Ali Harb, (@harbpeace) Al Jazeera English journalist

Rania Zabaneh (@RZabaneh), Al Jazeera English journalist, occupied West Bank

This episode was produced by Amy Walters with Ashish Malhotra and our host, Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

