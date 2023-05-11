Podcast, The Take
News|Israel-Palestine conflict

Will there ever be justice for Shireen Abu Akleh?

One year after Al Jazeera reporter was shot dead by the Israeli army, the search for justice goes on.

A Palestinian girl protests in support of slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, as U.S. President Joe Biden visits Augusta Victoria Hospital, in Jerusalem, July 15, 2022
A Palestinian girl protests in support of slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, as US President Joe Biden visits Augusta Victoria Hospital in Jerusalem on July 15, 2022 [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Published On 11 May 2023

It’s been one year since Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed while doing her job. Independent investigations have found it was Israeli forces who shot her. After Israeli and United States investigations found the killing was unintentional, Shireen’s family and colleagues continued to call for an independent probe. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation announced it was launching one in November, but it’s unclear where that stands. What has happened to the investigation, and will there ever be justice for Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing?

In this episode: 

  • Ali Harb, (@harbpeace) Al Jazeera English journalist
  • Rania Zabaneh (@RZabaneh), Al Jazeera English journalist, occupied West Bank

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters with Ashish Malhotra and our host, Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers. 

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook

Source: Al Jazeera