Ukraine’s other land grab

Ukraine is the breadbasket of Europe, and its land is changing hands.

Ukraine might not look like a good financial investment after a year at war with no end in sight, but Harvard, Saudi Arabia, a handful of oligarchs, and the United States investment manager The Vanguard Group see it differently. They are just a few of the investors who have been buying up Ukrainian land – and its rich, fertile soil – en masse, while many Ukrainian farmers argue it should stay in Ukrainian hands.

In this episode:

Frederic Mousseau, policy director at the Oakland Institute

Anuradha Mittal (@Mittaloak), founder and executive director of the Oakland Institute

Lorina Fedorova, expert on sustainable agriculture, NGO “Ekodiya”(Ecoaction)

Roman Gryshyna, CEO of Travelite MICE&Travel Ukraine

