Israel’s right-wing government tests its boundaries

What does the rest of the world think about Israel’s far-right government?

Protests have rocked Israel for weeks and have been some of the biggest in the country’s history, while Israel’s government – its farthest right yet – is also testing relationships outside its borders. So what do the rest of the Middle East and Israel’s closest ally, the United States, have to say about Israel’s right-wing politics?

In this episode:

Khalil Jahshan (@KhalilEJahshan), Executive Director of The Arab Center

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters with Chloe K Li and our host, Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook