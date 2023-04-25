Gold Mafia The Podcast: Executive Power

The stakes continue to rise as the Al Jazeera I-Unit gets closer to the centre of power. Our undercover team meets one of Zimbabwe’s most powerful diplomats who offers to help launder $1bn on our behalf. With buy-in at the highest levels of government, it is clear nothing is off the table.

Episode Credits:

This episode was written and produced by Kevin Hirten with help from Amy Walters. Alexander James and Sarah Yeo are the lead investigators of this series.

Craig Pennington is our sound designer. Clean Cuts does the final sound mix. Eric Samothrakis composed our theme song. Peter Charley is the show’s Executive Producer, Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio and Phil Rees is Al Jazeera’s Director of Investigative Journalism.

