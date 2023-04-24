Will a ‘quick trigger’ law keep Chile safe?

Chile is one of Latin America’s safest countries, but its residents are becoming more worried after an uptick in violent crime and a spate of police killings. This month, the government passed a series of laws and allotted an additional $1.5bn to its police force. One of those laws, called the “quick trigger” law, allows police to use force when they feel their lives are under threat. Many Chileans are still haunted by riot police actions during 2019 protests, and human rights advocates say the new law could lead to impunity for police abuses.

