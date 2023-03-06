Is New York City helping its homeless or hiding them?

New York City is the wealthiest city in the United States, by some counts, in the world. But after three years of pandemic, it has yet to build back better: rents are skyrocketing, concern about crime is at an all-time high, and the focus has landed on people living on the streets and the subways.

There’s been a high-profile effort by the city’s Mayor Eric Adams to clear the streets, including controversial sweeps of encampments and hospitalisations by police, even when people do not want to go.

So how can the city protect the most vulnerable New Yorkers?

Peter Malvan, Homeless Advocate, Urban Justice Center

Max Rivlin-Nadler (@MaxRivlinNadler), Co-publisher of @HellGateNY

