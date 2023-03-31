Is the US going to ban TikTok?

The Take looks at what banning the Chinese social media app would mean for digital privacy.

What’s behind the TikTok panic? The social media app has more than a billion users in 150 countries, but lawmakers are looking at the app with a more cautious eye as its popularity grows. The US and other countries have already banned TikTok from government phones, while India and Afghanistan have instituted outright bans. But in a congressional hearing last week, US lawmakers suggested to TikTok CEO Shou Chew that an outright ban on the app could be in the cards in the US as well.

Evan Greer, (@evan_greer), Director, Fight For The Future

