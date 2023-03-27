What’s behind the rise in anti-trans bills in the US?
The US has seen many state bills limiting transgender rights this year. Activists say everyone should be alarmed.
Transgender people in the United States say they’re fighting for their rights – and their survival. Already this year, a record number of bills have been introduced by state lawmakers that target everything from gender-affirming care for youth and access to public spaces to drag performances. Advocates worry that this could lead to wider attacks on the LGBTQ+ community and personal freedoms.
In this episode:
- Chase Strangio (@ChaseStrangio), deputy director for Transgender Justice, American Civil Liberties Union
- Eureka O’Hara (@EurekaOhara), drag queen and host of HBO’s We’re Here
- Alex Petrovnia (@AlexPetrovnia), founder, Trans Formations Project
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Miranda Lin and Chloe K. Li with our host, Malika Bilal. Amy Walters and Alexandra Locke fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Adam Abou-Gad and Munera Al Dosari are our engagement producers.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
Connect with us: