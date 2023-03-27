What’s behind the rise in anti-trans bills in the US?

The US has seen many state bills limiting transgender rights this year. Activists say everyone should be alarmed.

Transgender people in the United States say they’re fighting for their rights – and their survival. Already this year, a record number of bills have been introduced by state lawmakers that target everything from gender-affirming care for youth and access to public spaces to drag performances. Advocates worry that this could lead to wider attacks on the LGBTQ+ community and personal freedoms.

Chase Strangio (@ChaseStrangio), deputy director for Transgender Justice, American Civil Liberties Union

Eureka O’Hara (@EurekaOhara), drag queen and host of HBO’s We’re Here

Alex Petrovnia (@AlexPetrovnia), founder, Trans Formations Project

