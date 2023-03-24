Will Donald Trump be arrested?

The former US president could be the first to face criminal charges.

Former United States President Donald Trump has never faced criminal charges, despite battling legal issues for most of his life. That could be about to change. Many, including the former president himself, believe he is on the verge of being indicted. The possible indictment is related to hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels by Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, allegedly to conceal an affair. So how did the situation get to this point? And what would a Trump indictment mean for the 2024 US elections?

