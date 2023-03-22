Revisiting: Can we revive the woolly mammoth? Should we?

The Take speaks with the head of a company that says it can de-extinct the woolly mammoth.

Woolly mammoths went extinct several thousand years ago. But if a new company gets its way, something like the woolly mammoth could walk the Earth again within the decade. The company Colossal Biosciences announced in 2021 that it had raised $15m to genetically modify an Asian elephant so that it has the cold-tolerant traits of a woolly mammoth. Since then, the project’s leaders have gotten even more money and attention, from sources as varied as socialite Paris Hilton to the United States Central Intelligence Agency. Their plan has been received with a mix of scepticism, excitement and controversy.

In this episode:

Ben Lamm (@federallamm), co-founder and CEO of Colossal Biosciences (@ItIsColossal)

Tori Herridge (@ToriHerridge), evolutionary biologist at the Natural History Museum in London (@NHM_London)

Joe Bennett (@Joe_Ecology), associate professor of biology at Carleton University

Episode credits:

This episode was updated by Negin Owliaei. The original production team included Negin Owliaei, Tom Fenton, Ruby Zaman, Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Stacey Samuel, and our host, Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is our sound designer. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook