Revisiting: Can we revive the woolly mammoth? Should we?

The Take speaks with the head of a company that says it can de-extinct the woolly mammoth.

Undated photo shows remains of a woolly mammoth, virtually intact and still frozen. Scientists said October 20 that they had dug up the entire 23,000-year old woolly mammoth with tusks from the Siberian permafrost and transported it intact and still frozen.
Scientists have found the remains of 23,000-year-old woolly mammoths, virtually intact and still frozen [File: Reuters]
Published On 22 Mar 2023

Woolly mammoths went extinct several thousand years ago. But if a new company gets its way, something like the woolly mammoth could walk the Earth again within the decade. The company Colossal Biosciences announced in 2021 that it had raised $15m to genetically modify an Asian elephant so that it has the cold-tolerant traits of a woolly mammoth. Since then, the project’s leaders have gotten even more money and attention, from sources as varied as socialite Paris Hilton to the United States Central Intelligence Agency. Their plan has been received with a mix of scepticism, excitement and controversy.

