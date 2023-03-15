The UK wants to ‘stop the boats’. Where will asylum seekers go?

The government acknowledges the ‘stop the boats’ migration bill may not be legal. So why is it pushing it forward?

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is clamping down on asylum seekers. Nearly 46,000 refugees and migrants arrived in the United Kingdom last year on small boats across the English Channel, a major increase from the year before. Sunak says stopping the boats is a priority for the British people. But both the United Nations and the European Union have called the plan illegal for the way it would treat people fleeing war and persecution. Even Sunak’s Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has acknowledged the plan may not be compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights. So will it survive the legal challenges likely coming its way?

