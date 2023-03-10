How far can China and Russia’s ‘no limits’ partnership go?

Beijing has continued to stand by Russia even after the invasion of Ukraine, but it’s paying the price for this support.

China has been Russia’s “rock solid” partner throughout the conflict in Ukraine. It has refused to condemn the fighting and, according to the United States, is in negotiations to send weapons to the front lines. And the Chinese president seems to share a close friendship with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. But at the same time, China is emerging from its zero-COVID lockdowns and trying to reach out again to the rest of the world. How will the world’s second-largest economy balance its competing interests, and what role can it play in bringing peace to Ukraine?

