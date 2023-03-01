Why did Nicaragua strip hundreds of people’s citizenships?

More than 300 Nicaraguans, considered political opponents of President Daniel Ortega, have been stripped of their citizenship. Some were already out of the country but 222 were recently deported from Nicaragua to the United States and forced into exile. It is the latest move by Ortega to crack down on political dissent. But will it succeed in silencing his critics?

Felix Maradiaga (@maradiaga), Nicaraguan activist and former presidential candidate

