In Ukraine, photographers are on the information war’s front line

How photographers in Ukraine have ended up on the front lines of a brutal conflict — and an information war.

Photographers have been the world’s lens into the Russia-Ukraine conflict for the past year. They have captured shocking scenes — from refugees and front-line battles to portraits of bravery and resilience. But the photographers behind these images have also found themselves in the middle of an information war to establish what is really happening on the ground, and how this war will be seen in the future.

In this episode:

Serhii Korovayny (@SerhiiKorovayny), Ukrainian photojournalist

Natalie Keyssar (@NatalieKeyssar), freelance documentary photographer

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Miranda Lin and Chloe K Li with our host, Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan, Chloe K. Li and Ashish Malhotra fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Andy Greiner and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook