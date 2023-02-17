What one city lost in Turkey’s earthquakes

The city of Antakya was destroyed in Turkey’s earthquakes. What’s been lost, and what can be recovered?

What happens when you can’t go home? The city of Antakya, one of Turkey’s cultural centres, was levelled in the February 6 earthquakes. Thousands of people were killed, and the city is no longer recognisable to many who called it home. The government says rebuilding in the region is about to begin, but many residents are still trying to understand what they’ve lost.

In this episode:

Emre Rende (@emrerende), journalist and photographer

Bernard Smith (@JazeeraBernard), Al Jazeera correspondent

Belit Tasdemir (@AKUTAssociation), coordinator for the AKUT Search and Rescue Association

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters and Chloe K. Li with our host, Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Andy Greiner and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

