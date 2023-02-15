From the front line of war in Ukraine, Poland sees a changing EU

Polish leaders were not taken seriously about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, though they were concerned long before the first air raid sirens rang out in Kyiv in 2022. Ever since, Poland has played a leadership role, pushing the European Union for more aid to Ukraine and hosting both foreign militaries and millions of refugees as a front-line country. But Poland has its own longstanding conflict with the EU, and it has been pushed to the back burner. How has the war in Ukraine changed Poland, and how has Poland changed the EU?

In this episode:

Bartosz Węglarczyk (@bweglarczyk) editor-in-chief, Onet

Maciej Konieczny (@_mkonieczny), member of Polish Parliament

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Negin Owliaei with Miranda Lin and our host, Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook