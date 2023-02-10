Turkey’s catastrophic earthquake puts Syria in the spotlight

The Take looks at why it has been harder for aid to reach northern Syria.

Emergency aid is pouring into southeastern Turkey after Monday’s earthquakes, but why is it so much harder for aid to reach northern Syria? Both sides of the border have been devastated by the disaster, which struck after years of conflict and displacement. With the death toll rising every day, will Syrians get the international spotlight they need?

In this episode:

Ammar, NGO worker living in Gaziantep, Turkey

Emad, NGO worker living in Gaziantep

Alper Ilki (@AlperIlki), president of the Turkish Earthquake Foundation and professor at Istanbul Technical University

Dr Zaher Sahloul (@Sahloul), president and co-founder of MedGlobal

Find ways to donate to the earthquake response here.

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Miranda Lin with Amy Walters and our host, Malika Bilal. Chloe K. Li, Ashish Malhotra, Amy Walters and Alexandra Locke fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Andy Greiner and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook