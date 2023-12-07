The Take: Venezuela voted to take over part of Guyana. Could it happen?
Tension is growing as Venezuela prepares to claim Guyana’s Essequibo region as its own.
Venezuela’s referendum to annex oil-rich territory in Guyana has created tension in Latin America not seen this century. But does the referendum really signal possible annexation? Or is it political posturing by Nicolas Maduro, the country’s president, in advance of elections next year?
In this episode:
- Alessandro Rampietti (@rampietti), Al Jazeera reporter
- Orin Gordon (@oringordon), Analyst
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Amy Walters and our host Malika Bilal. Fahrinisa Campana fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
Connect with us:
