The Take: The role of Israeli AI in Gaza’s massive death toll
How Israel’s use of AI in its war on Gaza has resulted in a staggering civilian death toll.
Israel is reportedly using artificial intelligence technology to select and expand potential bombing targets in Gaza – and new reporting reveals an apparent loosening of military policies as well.
In this episode:
- Meron Rapoport (@MeronRapoport), journalist and editor, Local Call
- Marc Owen Jones (@marcowenjones), associate professor of Middle East Studies at Hamad bin Khalifa University
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Fahrinisa Campana, Sonia Baghat and our host Malika Bilal. Chloe K Li fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
