The Take: The role of Israeli AI in Gaza’s massive death toll

How Israel’s use of AI in its war on Gaza has resulted in a staggering civilian death toll.

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel , Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, December 6, 2023 [Ariel Schalit/AP Photo]
Published On 6 Dec 2023

Israel is reportedly using artificial intelligence technology to select and expand potential bombing targets in Gaza – and new reporting reveals an apparent loosening of military policies as well.

In this episode: 

  • Meron Rapoport (@MeronRapoport), journalist and editor, Local Call
  • Marc Owen Jones (@marcowenjones), associate professor of Middle East Studies at Hamad bin Khalifa University

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Fahrinisa Campana, Sonia Baghat and our host Malika Bilal. Chloe K Li fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

