The Take: US shooting of Palestinian students sparks climate of fear
Communities are on edge after a number of violent attacks against Arab Americans and supporters of Palestine.
The shooting of three Palestinian students in the US state of Vermont is the latest incident in a surge of attacks against supporters of Palestine since October 7. How are communities coping with what they say is a post–September 11 climate of fear?
Keep readinglist of 4 items
The Take: OpenAI at a crossroads – Can AI threaten humanity?
The Take: With Israel’s release of prisoners, thousands more still detained
The Take: After Israel and Hamas extend their truce, what comes next?
In this episode:
- Abed A Ayoub (@aayoub), National Executive Director, American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (@ADC)
- Wafic Faour (@VTJP1948), Member, Vermonters for Justice in Palestine
- Beshara Doumani, Professor of Palestinian Studies, Brown University
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Sonia Bhagat, Chloe K Li and our host Malika Bilal. Fahrinisa Campana fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
Connect with us:
@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube