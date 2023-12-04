The Take: US shooting of Palestinian students sparks climate of fear

Communities are on edge after a number of violent attacks against Arab Americans and supporters of Palestine.

The shooting of three Palestinian students in the US state of Vermont is the latest incident in a surge of attacks against supporters of Palestine since October 7. How are communities coping with what they say is a post–September 11 climate of fear?

In this episode:

Abed A Ayoub (@aayoub), National Executive Director, American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (@ADC)

Wafic Faour (@VTJP1948), Member, Vermonters for Justice in Palestine

Beshara Doumani, Professor of Palestinian Studies, Brown University

