The Take: US shooting of Palestinian students sparks climate of fear

Communities are on edge after a number of violent attacks against Arab Americans and supporters of Palestine.

Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdel Hamid and Tahseen Ahmed, three college students of Palestinian descent who were shot near the University of Vermont in Burlington on November 25, 2023 [Awartani family/Reuters]
Published On 4 Dec 2023

The shooting of three Palestinian students in the US state of Vermont is the latest incident in a surge of attacks against supporters of Palestine since October 7. How are communities coping with what they say is a post–September 11 climate of fear?

In this episode: 

  • Abed A Ayoub (@aayoub), National Executive Director, American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (@ADC)
  • Wafic Faour (@VTJP1948), Member, Vermonters for Justice in Palestine
  • Beshara Doumani, Professor of Palestinian Studies, Brown University

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sonia Bhagat, Chloe K Li and our host Malika Bilal. Fahrinisa Campana fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

