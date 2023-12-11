The Take: Who is Argentina’s new Libertarian president, Javier Milei?
Far-right outsider and Libertarian Javier Milei is Argentina’s new president. What does it mean for Argentinians?
Javier Milei, Argentina’s new president, won an election for his far-right policies – and his eccentricities. As he takes office, how will his decisions affect one of the largest economies in Latin America and the people dependent on it?
In this episode:
- Teresa Bo (@TeresaBo), Senior Correspondent, Al Jazeera English
